It’s been a long time, Brock Lesnar has been associated with WWE but his demand hasn’t dimed a bit. He’s been a go-to-guy for the company whenever there’s a crisis. He’s a buzz maker, so there’s no doubt that everybody wants a piece of him. The latest one to join the list is Matt Riddle.

Riddle, who performs for the RAW brand, has been in the news due to all negative reasons lately. He has been disrespectful of legends like Chris Jericho and Goldberg. But this time, he is all praises for Brock and eager to go one on one at the grandest stage, Wrestlemania.

During an interview with Catch Off, WWE star Matt Riddle revealed his dream Wrestlemania opponent in Brock Lesnar. “I always want to go to my go-to, and that’s Brock. He’s the best. He beat (The Undertaker’s WrestleMania) streak; the guy has got it. You know, I’m still talking about him. but I know he’s not really interested in wrestling me or fighting me, so I’m not gonna push it,” he quoted.

Earlier, Matt Riddle had questioned Goldberg‘s wrestling abilities post which the veteran was learnt to be angry on the new star. Speaking on the same, Riddle had said, “I don’t want to make anybody really mad or upset. But people take things extremely personal and get offended pretty easily, especially in pro wrestling. You would think people would have thick skins but a lot of them don’t. You can rub them the wrong way very quickly. When it comes to people that matter, people that are important, people that sign my cheques, I haven’t upset any of them. They all like me and that’s what matters to me,” as quoted to HT.

Riddle is really an emerging face in WWE. Would you love to see him taking on Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania one day?

