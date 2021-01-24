Bridgerton has garnered massive fame over the past few days. The Netflix royal drama stars Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page in lead. Chris Van Dusen created show is being revived for a sequel, but before that, the star cast sill have a lot to reveal!

Advertisement

Amongst other things, Bridgerton is creating a lot of noise over its steamy s*x scenes. Previously, it has been revealed that the intimate scenes have been shot in presence of an intimacy coordinator. Just not that, Regé also revealed how his family reacted to those sequences.

Advertisement

Amidst it all, now Phoebe Dynevor in a conversation with E! Online has revealed an awkward moment while shooting for steamy scenes. The actress revealed, “We were filming on a Saturday one day, and I was not wearing much,” said Phoebe. “It was summer, so me and Regé were sort of in robes and flip flops, filming at this very beautiful palace. They do tours on weekends. So we happened to be there while they were doing a tour, with tourists with full-blown cameras, ready to go.”

Phoebe Dynevor continued, “And I had my wig on, and I sort of look like the girl from The Ring when it’s all town. I ended up walking into a toilet with my robe and my hair down and looking pasty white as I am. I gave a family of tourists the shock of their life, I think they thought they saw a ghost.”

Meanwhile, Bridgerton is getting renewed for a second season. The makers took to their official Twitter account and shared, “Dearest Readers, The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production its the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Must Read: Gigi Hadid’s Post-Pregnancy Fashion: 3 Looks That Prove Why She’s Worth Being A Victoria’s Secret Model!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube