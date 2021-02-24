Angelina Jolie is truly an example of beauty with brains. Her life lessons are something we can all take notes from. Today, we bring you the best quotes of the Maleficent actress to fade away Wednesday blues.

Advertisement

Angelina is someone who defines beauty with grace and elegance. Her energy is very contagious and screams volumes for all the independent and hardworking women across the globe.

Advertisement

If you put your mind to something, you can achieve anything just by being consistent through the process and Angelina Jolie has proved it not once but multiple times. The actress dons more hats than any men in her life.

Let’s take a look at some of the best quotes by Angelina:

“Make bold choices and make mistakes. It’s all those things that add to the person you become”

“Nothing would mean anything if I didn’t live a life of use to others”

“If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is”

“Different is good. When someone tells you that you are different, smile and hold your head up and be proud”

“People say that you’re going the wrong way when it’s simply a way of your own”

“It’s better to have nobody, than to have someone who is half there, or doesn’t want to be there”

“You think, ‘What if I make a mistake today, I’ll regret it’. I don’t believe in regret, I feel everything leads us to where we are and we have to just jump forward, mean well, commit and just see what happens”

“Without pain, there would be no suffering, without suffering we would never learn from our mistakes. To make it right, pain and suffering is the key to all windows, without it, there is no way of life”

“If being sane is thinking there’s something wrong with being different….I’d rather be completely fucking mental”

“I’ve been reckless, but I’m not a rebel without a cause”

Isn’t Angelina Jolie a BOSS LADY we must all worship? Totally.

Tell us your favourite quote of the Maleficent actress in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amazon Studios’ Modern Love Season 2’s Entire Cast Revealed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube