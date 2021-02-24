Spider-Man 3 Cast Today Revealed Not 1 But 3 Titles
Spider-Man 3 Has Left The Fans Confused With 3 Titles (Photo Credit: Twitter & IMDb)

Spider-Man 3 is one upcoming MCU film that has continuously made the news. From its official title to the star cast and cameos, the 3rd part of Marvel’s Spider-Man series has made the fans excited for almost everything.

Advertisement

There have been a lot of speculations doing rounds around the much-awaited upcoming film. But for starter, the fans expected the title announcement of the film as Tom Holland recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

Advertisement

However, nothing happened there and the fans were left disappointed. A few of them also felt like clowns while waiting for the announcement and that was quite clear from the memes they shared on Twitter. Have a look at some Spider-Man 3 memes:

However, earlier today, Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon took to social media and shared not one but 3 titles of Spider-Man 3.

Sharing a still from the film, Tom Holland announced the title as Spider-Man: Phone Home. He captioned the post as, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta.”

Zendaya did the same as she shared a still along with 2nd title which is Spider-Man: Home Slice. Her caption read as saying, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one…FOS is back!”

Jacob Batalon also shared a still along with 3rd title i.e. Spider-Man: Home Wrecker. “We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!!🤩😝😱also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us😘” he captioned the post.

Now that left fans of Spider-Man 3 even more confused because nobody could conclude what was happening actually. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions in the form of memes.

Many of them also managed to draw the parallels of Spider-Man 3 with the ongoing MCU show WandaVision.

What are your thoughts on Spider-Man 3’s titles? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more interesting updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Is Dating A Mystery Man Who Doesn’t Like FRIENDS & We Are Now Questioning Her Choice

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out