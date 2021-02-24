Spider-Man 3 is one upcoming MCU film that has continuously made the news. From its official title to the star cast and cameos, the 3rd part of Marvel’s Spider-Man series has made the fans excited for almost everything.

There have been a lot of speculations doing rounds around the much-awaited upcoming film. But for starter, the fans expected the title announcement of the film as Tom Holland recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

However, nothing happened there and the fans were left disappointed. A few of them also felt like clowns while waiting for the announcement and that was quite clear from the memes they shared on Twitter. Have a look at some Spider-Man 3 memes:

Tom Holland on Jimmy Fallon tonight “And the title for Spider-Man 3 is – “ pic.twitter.com/DUYvU25yy4 — Kade (@CaptainRoggerz) February 24, 2021

No Spider-Man 3 title reveal on Jimmy Fallon… pic.twitter.com/lAAX4iZQds — connor little (@MiniatureConnor) February 24, 2021

Me watching the Tonight Show expecting at least a Spider-Man 3 title drop pic.twitter.com/CvYAUeO6BY — Spider-Buzz (@Buzz_4) February 24, 2021

Me when Tom Holland comes on Fallon tonight to promote Cherry and Chaos Walking and says nothing about Spider-Man 3… pic.twitter.com/7yPhXTQMIf — Duane Maximoff 💥 (@Cinemaniac94) February 23, 2021

However, earlier today, Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon took to social media and shared not one but 3 titles of Spider-Man 3.

Sharing a still from the film, Tom Holland announced the title as Spider-Man: Phone Home. He captioned the post as, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta.”

Zendaya did the same as she shared a still along with 2nd title which is Spider-Man: Home Slice. Her caption read as saying, “So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one…FOS is back!”

Jacob Batalon also shared a still along with 3rd title i.e. Spider-Man: Home Wrecker. “We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!!🤩😝😱also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us😘” he captioned the post.

Now that left fans of Spider-Man 3 even more confused because nobody could conclude what was happening actually. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions in the form of memes.

the spider-man 3 cast woke up and chose to confuse the audience. pic.twitter.com/lOpzE1IW7g — leann || wandavision spoilers (@moonchildloki) February 24, 2021

Marvel fans: “We want the Spider-Man 3 title” The cast: pic.twitter.com/qr2CHZgfIF — Dylan | TheBrickPal (@RealBrickPal) February 24, 2021

Regardless… this is OUR Spider-Man 3 title: pic.twitter.com/BcE58o69iI — AGBO (@AGBOfilms) February 24, 2021

3 fake Spider-Man 3 titles hmmmmmm… pic.twitter.com/QT4k3Oj9N6 — T'Challa Stan #TeamKong (@KhameekJ03) February 24, 2021

Many of them also managed to draw the parallels of Spider-Man 3 with the ongoing MCU show WandaVision.

everyone thinking that tom holland was going to reveal the actual spider-man 3 title on jimmy fallon pic.twitter.com/jTl76ENIxq — sarah saw cherry🍒 (@parkcrsdaya) February 24, 2021

leaked photo of tom holland, zendaya and jacob batalon in the set of spider-man 3 pic.twitter.com/N4QvhEF4SC — titanbat #wandavision (@titanbat81) February 24, 2021

What are your thoughts on Spider-Man 3’s titles? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more interesting updates.

