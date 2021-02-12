The rumours around Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for Spider-Man 3 are so strong that Tom Holland is hardly seen nowadays because we all know how he’s with giving out the spoilers. It seems Marvel and Sony are soon going to officially announce the same as this latest update gives all out.

Beyond The Trailer’s eminent leaker (and a brilliant reviewer) Grace Randolph has come out to provide some special details about the already out news. In a couple of tweets, she first hinted that Marvel might make an official announcement on Sunday but then went ahead to clarify the same sarcastically.

On Tobey Maguire being a part, she first tweeted, “Looks like the #TobeyMaguire news is imminent… #Marvel don’t you dare announce on Sunday…” Grace replied to her tweet saying, “I’m not saying it’s Sunday – I’m saying it better NOT be Sunday.”

Looks like the #TobeyMaguire news is imminent… #Marvel don’t you dare announce on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/eBTzH9eitE — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 12, 2021

She then raised the hopes with the following tweet: “#TobeyMaguire update – I’m looking into specifics, but it seems that he has signed and is now filming! No plans for the trades to cover, but it’s now only a matter of time. I’ll keep you updated if I hear anything else #SpiderMan3 #Marvel #MCU.”

#TobeyMaguire update – I’m looking into specifics but it seems that he has signed and is now filming! No plans for the trades to cover, but it’s now only a matter of time… I’ll keep you updated if I hear anything else 👍#SpiderMan3 #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/QPUG4YFLOF — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 12, 2021

Those who follow Grace, know how she has previously been accurate with her real-time leaks and updates about biggies. She has been following Spider-Man 3 for a long time, and her latest tweets do nothing but make the wait of fans tougher.

Apparently, the studio tends to hide the plot from the actor as Tom Holland has let slip-ups about the story happen in the past. During the same interview, Tom went on record to say that Marvel hides script pages from him. Saying they intentionally misdirect him in the pages they do give him; he added, “I honestly have no idea what this film is about, and I’m eight weeks into shooting it.”

In fact, Tom Holland added that he thought the Endgame’s closing funeral was a wedding for most of the filming. He said, “In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I’m 100 per cent sure that they’re still tricking me.”

