As much as we hate social media for weird trends, we also love it for the crazy trends it brings with itself. The latest ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ trend is going viral on the internet with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone joining the bandwagon. But there’s someone’s who’s not really happy with the current trend, can you guess? It’s The Office’s Steve Carell aka Michael Scott.

For the unversed, a girl named Dananeer started the trend when she posted a video on her social media and later, Yashraj Mukhate released his version of the trend and now, it has become a rage on the internet.

An Instagram account named Crossover Episodes shared a video of the original ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ and mixed it with The Office’s Steve Carell aka Michael Scott’s reaction. And it’s so apt that we just can’t stop laughing at it. Take a look at it here:

Isn’t that funny?

A user commented, “Hands a piece of rock to everyone pawring with a post it note saying “suck on it” 😂”. Another user commented, “NEED OF THE HOUR.”

Take a look at some of the reactions from the post here:

“I recently rewatched the office….. And scene everytime makes me laugh 😝😝😝”

“Needed this crossover 🙌”

“It’s the best crossover in a long time. MUCH NEEDED to bring back some sanity in life 🙌❤️”

“Michael is a mood!🙌”

“This is gonna hurt like a mother(bleep)”

Well, there’s no denying that Michael Scott from The Office is indeed a mood. The series is one of the best sitcoms shows ever created in the history of cinema.

Besides Steve Carell, the show also stars John Krasinski, Jenna Fisher, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson and Angela Kinsey in pivotal roles.

