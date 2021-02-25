American model and Television personality Chrissy Teigen recently made an unusual request to US President Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter. Her request was met quickly and that made a lot of buzzes. Now the model is yet again making a buzz with a super hot video on social media.

Advertisement

Chrissy took to Instagram and shared a dangerously low neckline black top paired with a bright orange skirt. In the video, the model can be seen untangling her hair, as she shoots it. Take a look at a snapshot of her video that she posted on her Insta stories.

Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday tweeted asking POTUS to unfollow her on social media so that she can post freely. She wrote, “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”

Advertisement

Obliging to her request, President Joe Biden unfollowed her on the microblogging site. Soon after the 35-year-old star shared their “breakup story” online. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, it is also worth pointing out that Chrissy Teigen had requested the President to follow her back in January this year. She tweeted, “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”

Chrissy, who is the wife of singer John Legend, is one of the most popular American celebrities known for her honest and candid takes on various issues — including political ones. Her criticisms of the former president drew the ire of Donald Trump and she was blocked on the official POTUS account.

The TV personality and cookbook author is one of the most popular American celebrities known for her honest and candid takes on various issues — including political ones. However, her criticisms of the former president drew the ire of Donald Trump and she was blocked on the official POTUS account.

Must Read: Captain America 4: Chris Evans’ Return Is In Marvel’s Mind, But There’s A Twist In The Tale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube