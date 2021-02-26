It’s a sad day for singer Lady Gaga. The Poker Face singer’s French bulldogs – Koji and Gustav – were stolen by an unidentified assailant after they shot at the man who was exercising them in Hollywood. Read on to know more about it and how the singer and her father feel.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Wednesday night. The dog-walker, identified as Ryan Fischer, was taken to the hospital and some reports claim his condition is now stable. The Los Angeles police department is currently on the lookout for the dogs and the gunman.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga is extremely protective of her dogs and loves them dearly. They have even accompanied her to the American Music Awards. As per a report, Gaga, in her attempt to save her dogs has offered a sum of $500,000 with “no questions asked” to the one who finds and returns her dogs, Koji and Gustav. Her press representative said anyone with information on their whereabouts can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

A third bulldog, named Miss Asia, who even has her own Instagram account, ran away and was later recovered by the police.

While Lady Gaga is still trying to wrap her head around the incident, her father Joe Germanotta has spoken about it. While in conversation with The New York Post on Thursday, Joe revealed the kidnapping feels like someone has taken “one of your kids”. He said, “We’re just sick over it, it’s really horrible. It’s like someone took one of your kids.”

In another interview (with Fox News), Gaga’s dad urged people to help catch the culprits responsible for kidnapping Koji and Gustavo. He said, “Our whole family is upset and praying Koji and Gustavo are not harmed. Help us catch these creeps.”

Lady Gaga is currently in Rome where she is working on a Ridley Scott film titled “Gucci”.

Must Read: Emma Watson Really Quitting Acting To Settle With Beau Leo? Harry Potter Fans, Here’s The Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube