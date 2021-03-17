With 35 nominations across categories for 16 titles and 21 categories, including – ‘The White Tiger’, ‘MANK’, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, ‘Pieces of a Woman’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’, ‘The Life Ahead’, ‘The Midnight Sky’, ‘Over the Moon’, ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’, ‘If Anything Happens I Love You’, ‘Crip Camp’, ‘My Octopus Teacher’ and ‘A Love Song For Latasha’, Netflix scored big at the nominations for the 93rd Oscars!

Priyanka Chopra, along with Nick Jonas, announced Oscar nominations in 23 categories, including her own Netflix film, ‘The White Tiger’. The film has been nominated for the ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ category, making us all proud.

On his first Academy nomination, Ramin Bahrani (Best Adapted Screenplay) said, “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing ‘The White Tiger’ – it is an honor to be named among such brilliant writers. I want to thank Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and everyone at Netflix for their support; my producing partners Mukul Deora, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Ava Duvernay; my incredible cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka, for making the dialogue sing; my Indian crew for welcoming me with such warm hearts and tremendous talent; and my main collaborator of fifteen years, Bahareh Azimi. Most of all, I want to thank my college friend and author Aravind Adiga – this nomination is as much his as it is mine. Thank you all for helping me tell a story about an oppressed man who will do anything to be free.”

The 93rd Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles, The United States on April 25th, 2021. Let the countdown begin!

Here’s the full list of Netflix Nominations:

BEST PICTURE

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

If Anything Happens I Love You

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Crip Camp

My Octopus Teacher

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

A Love Song For Latasha

BEST DIRECTOR

David Fincher, Mank

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

BEST FILM EDITING

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mank, Trish Summerville

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik”, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen)”, The Life Ahead

BEST SOUND

Mank

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Midnight Sky

