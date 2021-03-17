With 35 nominations across categories for 16 titles and 21 categories, including – ‘The White Tiger’, ‘MANK’, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, ‘Pieces of a Woman’, ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’, ‘The Life Ahead’, ‘The Midnight Sky’, ‘Over the Moon’, ‘A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’, ‘If Anything Happens I Love You’, ‘Crip Camp’, ‘My Octopus Teacher’ and ‘A Love Song For Latasha’, Netflix scored big at the nominations for the 93rd Oscars!
Priyanka Chopra, along with Nick Jonas, announced Oscar nominations in 23 categories, including her own Netflix film, ‘The White Tiger’. The film has been nominated for the ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ category, making us all proud.
On his first Academy nomination, Ramin Bahrani (Best Adapted Screenplay) said, “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing ‘The White Tiger’ – it is an honor to be named among such brilliant writers. I want to thank Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and everyone at Netflix for their support; my producing partners Mukul Deora, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Ava Duvernay; my incredible cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka, for making the dialogue sing; my Indian crew for welcoming me with such warm hearts and tremendous talent; and my main collaborator of fifteen years, Bahareh Azimi. Most of all, I want to thank my college friend and author Aravind Adiga – this nomination is as much his as it is mine. Thank you all for helping me tell a story about an oppressed man who will do anything to be free.”
The 93rd Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles, The United States on April 25th, 2021. Let the countdown begin!
Here’s the full list of Netflix Nominations:
BEST PICTURE
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
If Anything Happens I Love You
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Crip Camp
My Octopus Teacher
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
A Love Song For Latasha
BEST DIRECTOR
David Fincher, Mank
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
BEST FILM EDITING
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Hear My Voice”, The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik”, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen)”, The Life Ahead
BEST SOUND
Mank
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Midnight Sky
