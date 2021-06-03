ALTBalaji’s latest romance drama, Broken But Beautiful 3 has managed to impress viewers across the globe by making it to the prestigious list of Ormax Media’s Streaming Top 5 list for the period of 24th May to 30th May 2021 of Hindi shows and films.

Interestingly, within just two days of its release, the third season of the most celebrated and popular franchise featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee has managed to make its presence felt in the Streaming Top 5 list of Ormax Media, competing with the big releases of the week on other platforms including Maharani, Sardar Ka Grandson, Runaway Lugaai and The Last Hour.

Ormax is a media consulting firm that keeps an ethical check on authentic numbers for viewers in terms of buzz and viewership. Interestingly, in just its first week, Broken But Beautiful 3 draws massive appreciation from the audience for its aspiring narrative, impeccable performances, impactful dialogues, and stellar cast.

Making new records daily, Broken But Beautiful 3 has made a record of 100K+ searches in google trends in a day. Additionally, the hashtag #BrokenButBeautiful3 has the most number of posts for a show on Instagram.

Ever since the makers had announced season 3, the viewers were anxiously waiting for it. The viewers hugely appreciated the intense character posters and intriguing teaser and trailer, and it is no wonder that it was trending at IMDB’s ‘Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows.’

The Broken But Beautiful franchise is a favourite with viewers because it takes them on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak. It is the love story of Agastya (Sidharth Shukla) & Rumi (Sonia Rathee). Agastya, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Their worlds are different, and they also want other things, making a perfect recipe for heartache.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming now on the ALTBalaji app.

