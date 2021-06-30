Ramayan and Mahabharat are two such mythological stories of our country which never goes old. Time and again, we have seen these stories being made on either a small screen or on OTT platforms. But never has anyone attempted to remake these stories in Bollywood. Did this ring a bell? Well, even Swwapnil Joshi, who played Lord Ram and Sita’s son Kush in Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan, was amused when he realized this.

Well, not only in Bollywood but even down South, where an epic like Baahubali is made, no filmmaker has ever tried adapting these two mythological stories. Keep scrolling further to know what Swwapnil has to say about this.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Swwapnil Joshi was asked about the fact that why does he think a Ramayan or a Mahabharat has never been attempted to be made on the Big screen by any filmmaker? To this, the actor said, “I don’t really have an answer to this question. Now that this has been asked to me even I am wondering ki ha yaar why has nobody made Ramayan on the big screen?”

Swwapnil Joshi further added, “I believe Aamir Khan wanted to make a trilogy on Mahabharat, but I think now he shelved it. This question really puts me in a fix because ya what better stories than the Ramayan and the Mahabharat to be told on the celluloid? If Baahubali did to Indian cinema what it did, then imagine what a Ramayan would do?”

Swwapnil concluded by saying, “I really hope some big filmmaker hopes of doing so.”

Well, even we hope to see Ramayan and Mahabharat on the silver screen someday. And we hope that day comes soon. What do you think of Swwapnil Joshi’s comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

