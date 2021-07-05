Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her upcoming flick Dhaakad in Budapest. The Dhaakad actress seems to be enjoying the shoot schedule and treated her fans with some beautiful pictures with a series of posts and mentioned “Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical Insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family 💕”

In the second post, Kangana captioned “Bought these flowers to get my insta game right …. Might be a fatal blow on my self respect but my vanity is gloating… wah!!”

Followed by the insta caption where Kangana Ranaut wrote, “No really it’s nice to be here and clicking these self indulgent pictures… 💕”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has shared some wisdom recently about success and failure on social media.

“If you are a failure, people will abandon you, they will treat you badly and the world won’t let you live, if you strive and thrive become very successful then they will get threatened and pull you down, isolate you and make you their target,” Kangana Ranaut wrote on Instagram story.

