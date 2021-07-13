Milind Soman Pens A Cheesy Post As He Celebrates Third Anniversary With Wife Ankita Konwar

Advertisement

Model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Milind shared pictures with his wife. He wrote: “Happy 3rd anniversary @ankita_earthy, miss you every moment you crazy thing #love.”

Ankita Konwar penned a note on Instagram: “Everyday is an adventure, a new anniversary of something and another valentines day with you. 3 years since we had our magical wedding in that little forest in Spain, barefoot, in front of a waterfall. Being with you is like experiencing magic, firsthand! You’re the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me. I’m grateful for this bond we share, every single living minute. Always and forever #ultreia #foreverlove #forbetterorforworse #insicknessandinhealth.”

Milind Soman and Ankita had tied the knot in Spain in July, 2018.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman treated fans to Throwback Thursday on Instagram, sharing stills from various modelling shoots down the years.

The retrospective pictures from different years of his career took netizens on a journey from being a model to a fitness aficionado.

“1990 — 1994 — 2008 — 2020 #ThrowbackThursday one of my first fashion shoots to one of my last,” wrote Milind as caption with the string of images.

