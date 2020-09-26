Surekha Sikri Returns Home, Recovering Well From The Brain Stroke

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who was discharged from hospital earlier this week, is recovering well. According to her manager Vivek Sidhwani, she feels positive and looks forward to resuming work.

“She returned home earlier this week. Her recovery will still take some more time. Physiotherapy has started, along with her continuing medical treatment. Surekhaji is one tough lady with a positive mindset and is looking forward to being back on a set soon. However, that will take some time,” Sidhwani told IANS.

The National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke for the second time and was admitted to hospital on September 8, in Mumbai. She suffered the first attack in 2018.

However, the actress is recovering well and is back home now.

Surekha Sikhri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the OTT anthology film “Ghost Stories” that released earlier this year. The actress won National Awards for her roles in the films “Tamas”, “Mammo” and “Badhaai Ho”.

Must Read: Bollywood Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone At The NCB Office – Pics & Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube