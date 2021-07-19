Offering the testimony of devotion to character and commitment to craft, Nora Fatehi displays sheer professionalism by sporting a real injury on her Face in the first look of her upcoming film.

The motion poster for one of the most anticipated films of the year ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ released revealing the looks of the ensemble cast including Nora Fatehi. While the different looks set the tone for the period drama, Nora Fatehi’s look as Heena Rehman specifically stands out as the actress sported real blood on her forehead for her character.

Revealing the unfortunate accident of her injury, Nora Fatehi shares, “We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up. It went perfect in our rehearsals which were literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out.”

The actress was immediately rushed to a hospital as the injury caused swelling and blood loss, almost leaving her unconscious due to the pain.

Incidentally, the injury worked out for the film as a sequence required Nora’s face to be smashed in a mirror, which was ideally supposed to be a VFX creation, however, with Nora’s accident, the team decided to use her real wound.

Revealing another interesting anecdote, Nora Fatehi shared, “Later that day, we shot for another action scene, it was a chase sequence which demanded running, action and fast-paced movements. During the shoot, I fell injuring my fingers really bad, because of which I had to wear a sling throughout the shoot. In all, it was a physically tough sequence, wherein I got hurt a lot as I executed all my scenes myself without any stunt double, but I wear my scars with pride as it offered me an outstanding learning experience that I’d cherish for a lifetime.”

Slipping into a strong, impactful character for ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, Nora Fatehi unravels diverse facades of her versatility in a meaty, performance-oriented role, creating huge anticipation to witness the actress in a never seen before avatar.

Creating imprints globally, the ambitious performer, Nora Fatehi has been foraying into diverse avenues, exploring the different aspects of entertainment with interesting projects across the world.

Apart from ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, Nora Fatehi has several intriguing projects in her kitty, which are expected to be announced soon.

