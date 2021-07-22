Raj Kundra’s arrest on Monday (July 19) came as a shocker, and the things that have been making the news since then are raising everyone’s eyebrows. While the police described the businessman as the ‘key conspirator’ involved in creating p*rnographic films and publishing them through ‘Hotshots,’ it was reported that Kundra had a ‘Plan B’ in place in case the app was shut. The latest is that he bribed the cops to defer arrest till now.

Advertisement

As per reports, an accused in a p*rn production case has alleged that Kundra bribed Crime Branch officers with around 25 lakhs to avoided arrest. Read on to know more about it.

Advertisement

As reported by Mid-Day, Arvind Srivastava alias Yash Thakur, an absconding accused (who was named the p*rn racket’s kingpin in March), complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) via email in the same month about Raj Kundra. In it, he alleges that Kundra paid a bribe of around 25 lakhs to Crime Branch officers to avoid getting arrested in the case. The site reported that the ACB forwarded the complaint to the Mumbai police chief’s office in April; however, there was no response to it by the city officers.

The complainant was Fliz Movies (previously known as Nuefliks), a US-based firm. The firm came under the scanner earlier this year, and the police seized two of its owner, Srivastava’s bank accounts having about 4.50 crores. The report revealed that the email complaint also included screenshots of WhatsApp chats about the alleged bribe. However, none of them mentions Raj Kundra anywhere in the chats, said officers to the portal. In the email, Nuefliks also claimed that a “demand, through a police informer, to pay an equal amount was also made to the firm”.

The ACB forwarded the email to the Mumbai police commissioner’s office in April for further investigation; however, they refused to comment on the matter. A senior-level ACB officer, on condition of anonymity, told the publication, “The ACB investigates only if there is demand for money and it can lay a trap. Since, in this case, the money had already exchanged hands, as alleged, the complaint was forwarded to the concerned department (Mumbai police) to initiate an action.”

The p*rn films racket case was registered in February this year, and Raj Kundra was arrested earlier this week. Booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the businessman will remain in police custody till July 23.

Must Read: The Family Man Actress Priyamani’s Marriage With Husband Mustafa Raj Is ‘Invalid’; First Wife Claims, “We Have Not Even Filed For Divorce…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube