Advertisement

Earlier this week we saw a big shocker when Raj Kundra got arrested by Mumbai police. As slowly the threads of p*rn film racket are getting exposed, some shocking information is coming out in the public domain. Recently, Poonam Pandey came out bashing Kundra for blackmailing her after terminating the contract. Now, she has spilled some more beans on the matter.

For the unversed, Poonam‘s app was earlier handled by Armsprime Media, a company led by Raj Kundra and his associates. The agreement between both parties ended in a quick time. When she discovered her videos were being used by Kundra and his company to make money without her consent, she filed a complaint with the police back in 2019.

Advertisement

However, as Poonam Pandey claims, no action was taken against Raj Kundra and she clearly doesn’t know what’s the status. As Kundra has been trapped in a legal matter now over the charges of making and distributing p*rn content, Poonam is recalling all the dirty tactics of Shilpa Shetty’s husband.

While speaking to Times Of India, Poonam Pandey said, “I remember writing emails to those associated with Armsprime (a company that created apps for celebrities), including Raj Kundra, regarding the theft of my content and invading my personal space just to make a few bucks. That was unacceptable. I had written them emails to stop using my content on their app even after I terminated my contract with them. I told them specifically that what they were doing amounted to fraud and theft. The reply I got from them was that we welcome your legal action, and this reply was from Raj Kundra himself.”

“When I signed an MOU with them, which lasted for a month, it became clear that they were cheating and were extremely unprofessional. I terminated my contract with immediate effect. Getting into a professional collaboration with these people was the biggest mistake I made in my life. They are frauds. My life became an open book. I went through another level of trauma. I cursed myself for sharing my passwords and credentials with their team,” Poonam added further.

Poonam Pandey shared how Raj Kundra and his people told her that she won’t get paid unless she signs a contract again.

“I flatly refused. How could I do it knowing that these guys hacked into my accounts and personal space? Yeh log samajhte kya hain khud ko? He couldn’t convince me because he knew that I wasn’t relying on just his app for work. In fact, I wanted to terminate any and all association with Armsprime,” the actress shared her experience when she demanded her pay.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Turns Pilot For ‘Captain India’; The Hansal Mehta Directorial To Be Based On True Events

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube