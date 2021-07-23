Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee did an unthinkable job in Bollywood, for which many present-day star actors and aspiring actors would be thankful. His dare to do unconventional roles opened a floodgate for a breed comprising Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. Speaking of the current scenario in the industry, Manoj is a bit upset as the Hindi film industry is highly inclined towards making remakes, and not developing original stories.

Manoj has made it very clear that he isn’t fond of Bollywood churning out remakes after remakes. The actor who himself has an interesting story of rising in the industry, says, there’s a lot of stories around us. and just a bit of hard work is important.

In a talk with SpotboyE, Manoj Bajpayee said, “First of all, I don’t think that anybody should remake films. We have so many stories floating around and just look at people, go experience their life and you’ll have a story, everyone has a great story to tell in this country.”

On the brighter side, Manoj Bajpayee thinks there are some of his films that have the potential to be remade. He said, “You can actually make Shool, Satya, also make 1971 all over again. So, all of my films have the possibility of getting remade. It’s always about the director how he wants to do the interpretation of it.”

Meanwhile, Manoj was recently seen in The Family Man season 2. Speaking of the show’s contribution to his life, he said, “This generation was not really aware of my previous works. Now, 15- or 16-year-olds come to me, wanting a picture. That’s something I have not enjoyed before. The contribution of The Family Man to my career is that it introduced me to a new fan base.”

