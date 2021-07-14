Advertisement

Filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial “Aks” was released 20 years ago on this day. Actor Manoj Bajpayee posted a few memories of shooting the film.

The actor, who starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the supernatural thriller, posted a collage of his looks in the film on Instagram story.

“#20yrsaks… Memories of making of the character! Shooting in touch conditions!! Working with @amitabhbachchanji” Manoj Bajpayee wrote.

Advertisement

“Aks” also featured Raveena Tandon and Nandita Das. The film centres on two characters, a cop named Manu Verma (Amitabh Bachchan) and a shadowy killer named Raghavan (Manoj Bajpayee).

Bajpayee was recently seen in the anthology “Ray” and season 2 of the web series “The Family Man”.

What are your thoughts on Manoj’s throwback pics? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Team React To Rumours Of Littering Ladakh, “We Strongly Deny Such Claims…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube