Manoj Bajpayee Share Throwback Pics As Aks Turns 20!
Manoj Bajpayee Share Throwback Pics As Aks Turns 20 – Deets Inside (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial “Aks” was released 20 years ago on this day. Actor Manoj Bajpayee posted a few memories of shooting the film.

The actor, who starred with Amitabh Bachchan in the supernatural thriller, posted a collage of his looks in the film on Instagram story.

“#20yrsaks… Memories of making of the character! Shooting in touch conditions!! Working with @amitabhbachchanji” Manoj Bajpayee wrote.

Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 20 years of 'Aks'

“Aks” also featured Raveena Tandon and Nandita Das. The film centres on two characters, a cop named Manu Verma (Amitabh Bachchan) and a shadowy killer named Raghavan (Manoj Bajpayee).

Bajpayee was recently seen in the anthology “Ray” and season 2 of the web series “The Family Man”.

