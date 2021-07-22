Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is busy juggling her time between two projects at present, now that the lockdown has eased and shoots are back on track, with restrictions though.

Talking about her schedules, a source close to the reigning queen shares, “Once the lockdown eased and film shoots were permitted, Deepika was back on the sets immediately.”

The source adds, “Deepika Padukone has already wrapped one schedule of Pathan shoot in Mumbai and one schedule of her film with Shakun Batra since then. She is now going to start another schedule of the Pathan shoot. Apart from this, initial discussions for Fighter have begun too, with the film going on floors early next year.”

While managing back-to-back shoots, Deepika Padukone is also working on helping the frontline workers of the pandemic with her latest program, ‘Frontline Assisst’ via her foundation, LiveLoveLaugh and ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’.

On the work front, the ruling diva has a lineup like no other with films like Nag Ashwin’s Pan-India film opposite Prabhas, The Intern remake, Mahabharata, Fighter and ’83 along with Pathan and Shakun Batra’s next.

