The pair of Ajay Devgn and Ram Gopal Varma has given us some memorable films like Company and Bhoot. No matter how much the credibility of RGV has depleted over the years, fans still want a reunion of two there powerhouses. Unfortunately, it looks like RGV isn’t ready for a reunion and he’s very clear about it.

Surprisingly, it’s not due to any fight or differences between the two, but RGV thinks that casting Ajay in his films won’t give what people demand from their star actor. He says, during the days of D Company and Bhoot, Ajay wasn’t a big force in the industry. But things have drastically changed post-Ajay’s Singham.

In a chat with Bollywood Life, Ram Gopal Varma had said, “When I had made Company, Ajay Devgn was not a big star so it worked, but after Singham and all those films, if you put Ajay Devgn into such a subdued role like Company, I don’t think it’d ever work. So, I take that into consideration, especially for genre films. Of course, you might get a bigger audience with stars, but that’d be at the expense of not being honest to the film.”

Ram Gopal Varma, while promoting his recently released D Company, said, “When casting, the most important thing one needs to keep in mind is the believability of the character. Dawood Ibrahim was a man who at the age of 25 was almost like behind his brother, he never, upfront, pushed himself. So, I have to keep that emotion in mind while looking at these factors during the casting process. Now, though he’s not 25, Ajay Devgn for me as an actor may be so powerful that to underplay this character would look very stupid in the film because the audience would want to see his very first shot with excitement — that’s the image he’s developed over the years, that’s what is called a star.”

