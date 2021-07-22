Superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have resumed shooting for Tiger 3 and we hear they are up for a physically challenging shoot packed that will push their bodies to the limit. Salman and Kat are one of the biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Indian cinema and Tiger 3 will reinvent them and present them in their fittest best ever!

Advertisement

“Salman teased his physique in Tiger 3 on his social media and it is evident that he is building the best body that he has ever showcased on screen. Katrina, on the other hand, has been keeping an extremely low profile with hardly any revelation of how good she is looking currently. There’s a reason to this also. She has worked like a beast to be her fittest best and people will have to wait to see her fittest best on screen when Tiger 3 is set to release!” informs a trade source.

Advertisement

“The new schedule of Tiger 3 has started today in Yash Raj Films Studios. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from here. Salman and Katrina’s fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August,” adds the source.

Looks like Salman and Katrina are set for some breath-taking action sequences in Tiger 3. A source said, “It will be intense for these two actors because director Maneesh Sharma has planned some jaw-dropping and hugely risky action sequences that will truly test their overall fitness levels when they start their overseas schedule.”

“Of course, Salman and Katrina are game for it and ready for any challenges to be thrown at them. It will be a fun schedule,” the source added.

Must Read: Raj Kundra Case: Police Recovers 70 P*rn Videos Shot By His Ex-PA! Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube