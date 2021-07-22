Hera Pheri is a cult of Indian cinema and thanks to it, we saw floodgates opening for realistic comedies. Behind the success, there were a lot of people who still remain to be unknown. One such is actor and writer, Snehal Daabbi. In a recent interview, the actor made some shocking revelations about the film and his part in it.

Snehal Daabbi is a known face among the Indian audience, thanks to his work in Satya, Welcome and many other films. He’s the one who belongs to a breed of actors like Saurabh Shukla. He’s an actor who can write. And many wouldn’t be aware that he has penned important parts for many Bollywood films. Priyadarshan’s cult comedy is one of those films.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Snehal Daabbi revealed some shocking details about Hera Pheri. He said that the film made it to theatres very late and was a ‘dubba band’. In it, Snehal played a one-scene role in which he mistakes Asrani as a pimp, and his dialogue ‘raapchik maal’ is still is in our hearts. If released on time, it could have been a debut film for Snehal.

“Satya (1998) was released first. But before that, I had shot for Hera Pheri. But Hera Pheri bahut time tak dabbe mein thi kyunki Akshay and Suniel ka comedy films ka market nahi tha. Neeraj and I knew that such realistic comedy films used to not work then. Aur woh set pe likhne waali film thi. ‘Aise kaise utha lu…40-50 kilo ka wazan toh hoga’…this was not written before. We thought about it when we saw the actors on location,” Snehal Daabbi quoted.

Further, he even spoke of being a ghostwriter of Hera Pheri and contributing to several important scenes.

