Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the top actresses who has made a name for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood. With the huge amounts she’s earned via her different movies, shows, and other performances and investments, the Barfi actress is the owner of multi properties across the globe.

Priyanka owns properties in several cities, including Mumbai, Los Angeles, and even in the state of Goa. With her now mostly abroad, reports are that the actress has sold off some properties in Mumbai. Read on to know which properties the actress had offloaded and for how much.

Advertisement

According to a recent report in MoneyContro, Priyanka Chopra has sold two apartments in Mumbai for a combined Rs 7 crore. As per the report, The White Tiger actress popped out a residential unit located on the seventh floor of Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri (W) for Rs 3 crore in March. Measuring 888 sq ft, 888 sq ft, a stamp duty of Rs. 9 lakh was paid for it. She also sold another, bigger unit on the same floor for Rs 4 crore. Measuring 1219 sq ft, a stamp duty of Rs. 12 lakh was paid on it.

Besides that, the actress has also reportedly leased a second-floor office property located in Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara, Andheri West, for Rs 2.11 lakh per month in June. This office space spreads across an area of 2040 sq ft. The registration for rent was done on June 3, 2021. As per reports, in February 2020, Priyanka Chopra also sold an apartment in Lokhandwala complex in Mumbai for Rs. 2 crores.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently wrapping up two Hollywood projects – Text For You and The Matrix 4. She is also shooting for Russo Brothers’ series Citadel with Richard Madden in London.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Reena Roy Calls Jeetendra ‘The Most Punctual Actor’, Better Than Amitabh Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube