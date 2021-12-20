Politicians often cross the line with their derogatory remarks and some of them cause a major uproar on social media platforms. As several Bollywood celebrities have joined politics in the past, some of these individuals have been subjected to brutal trolling, some of them for no definite reason. In a recent development, a minister from Maharashtra compared roads with actor Hema Malini’s road, inviting criticism on the internet.

For the unversed, the Dream Girl of Bollywood has been a part of numerous successful films in her time, including classics like Baghban and Sholay. She is also a dancer who made her debut in the film industry in the year 1963. From 2003 to 2009, she was an MP in the Rajya Sabha before becoming the general secretary of BJP in 2010. She is currently a Lok Sabha member from the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh as she was first elected in 2014 and then re-elected in 2019.

In a recent political drama, Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil compared the roads under his constituency to Hema Malini’s cheeks, promising that they will remain utterly smooth. Speaking about the roads in Jalgaon, he said, “Those who have been MLAs for 30 years should come to my constituency and see the roads. If they are not like Hema Malini’s cheeks, then I will resign.”

However, the MSCW chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, was quick to react to the comment and warn the water supply and sanitation minister of legal action. Gulabrao Patil ended up apologizing for the comment but looks like Sena leader Sanjay Raut has picked it up again.

According to a report by ANI, the Rajya Sabha member defended Patil’s statement and said, “This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It’s a respect for Hema Malini. So, don’t see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini.” At the end of the statement, he added, “Such comments are not in a good taste.”

