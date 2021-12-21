Kabir Khan’s film 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead is all set to release this Friday after a prolonged wait. Fans will finally get to watch the film in theatres. As eagerness around the film is mounting, the latest report reveals Ranveer’s paycheque for the film.

For the unversed, Ranveer will be playing the role of Cricket legend Kapil Dev while Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Bhatia. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, and Harrdy Sandhu.

Now as per the Bollywood Hungama report, Ranveer Singh charged Rs 20 crore for the film. A source revealed the publication, “Ranveer Singh has fast become a rather bankable name when it comes to box office success. Given his recent track record, and of course, his ever-growing fan following it comes as no surprise that the Bollywood actor would charge in double-figure. For 83, Ranveer has charged the makers a cool Rs. 20 cr.”

“Besides charging Rs. 20 cr. for the film, Ranveer Singh has also requested a share of the profits. While details of what his share will be exactly are unknown, rest assured it will amount to a neat sum once the film releases,” the source further added.

Previously, the publication also revealed that Kapil Dev also received a hefty paycheque for Kabir Khan’s 83 that recreates a nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s where India defeated West Indies to win their first-ever World Cup.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Before making the film it is important to acquire the rights of the subject and the individual stories of the players the film is based on, especially when it revolves around real-life people of incidents. Keeping this in mind, (makers) paid the original winning team of the 1983 World Cup approximately Rs 15 crore, while Kapil Dev walked away with the lion’s share of around Rs 5 crore for his go-ahead.”

