Bollywood director Kabir Khan has delivered multiple hits in the past with compelling storylines and impressive executions. As he gears up for the release of his next sports drama, 83, fans have been wondering if he will make a sequel to it in the future. The director has been very clear about his take on sequels from the very beginning as he believes that it is not always the best idea.

Advertisement

For the unversed, 83 is an upcoming Ranveer Singh film which is based on the Indian Cricket team’s World Cup win. The movie highlights how West Indies was the defending champion that year and how the Indian team dethroned them with sheer hard work and dedication. The trailer of the movie was released a few days back and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience.

Advertisement

Even before watching the first part which hits the theatres on December 24, 2021, the viewers have been wondering if there will be a sequel to the film. There have been rampant Twitter discussions on the possibility of there being a second part that could be based on India’s 2011 world cup win. However, director Kabir Khan does not seem like a fan of the idea and he believes such a movie should be independent instead of being a part of a franchise.

In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Kabir Khan was asked about sequel plans and he was not very keen on the idea. “As of now, I am still stuck in 1983. You know my take on sequels. However, the story of 2011 is not a sequel; it’s a separate story in itself. But, I am not at all thinking about it right now, I am totally focused on 83 and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”, he said.

The director also spoke about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and implied that he might become a part of it if he like the script and the story idea.

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Loses Her Cool & Curses ‘‘Aap Logon Kay Burey Din Aayenge’ In Rajya Sabha While Aishwarya Rai Is Summoned By The ED – Check Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube