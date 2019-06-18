20 Years Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Sameer (Salman Khan), Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) & Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) – Two Decades Later

In 1999, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali came together for romantic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. 20 years down the line, the film continues to live on as one epic romantic saga.

I was 9 years old when this film released and hardly knew anything about love and romance at that time.

So when I completed watching this film and saw Nandini choosing Vanraj instead of Sameer, I was shattered and literally heartbroken. I was asking everyone, “how could she do this to Sameer? ” that was my reaction, “How can she cry for Sameer in the whole film, take her husband Vanraj to search for him all the way to Italy and all this to end up being with Vanraj in the end.” The meaning of “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” was totally reversed and I couldn’t believe what I just witnessed. My trust issues with the world started right there.

As I grew up and watched this film at several stages of my life, my clarity about the message and the “four letter word” improved. I understand why Vanraj deserved Nandini more, why Nandini chose Vanraj over Sameer at the end but honestly, I still go through a heartbreak whenever I watch the ending of this film.

Now that the film has completed 20 years, I asked myself, “How would be the characters of Nandini, Vanraj and Sameer at this moment and how there life would be like now?”.

So here’s a fun and light-hearted insight to the characters of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 20 years down the line and how I think there life would be like right now.

1. Vanraj, as we all know, is a mature guy and he had a positive influence on Nandini. She became a more “responsible” girl after coming close to Vanraj and understood that “love means sacrifice”.

20 years after their marriage, they would be leading a peaceful life but it would be having its own boring times. A lot of times, she might be missing Sameer’s presence in her life and the kind of energy he used to bring around her.

At times Vanraj would be tolerating a lot of taunts too, “Tum bahot boring ho, Kaash main Sameer ke saath chali gayi hoti, he was so funny. Tum to mujhe memes mein tag bhi nahi karte”

2. Sameer would still have not moved on. He is a sensational music star right now. Most of the time of his life will be going in making music and the rest of the time in dating lookalikes of Nandini.

3. At 20th wedding anniversary, Nandini and Vanraj would be arguing over the celebration plans. While Vanraj would be looking for a quiet vacation with Nandini, she would be wanting her husband to organize a big party where she can recreate the “Nimbooda” magic.

4. Nandini might be asking the same question to her teenage daughter about her boyfriend, “Usne tumhe chuaa to nahi?” Bad joke? Ok Sorry!

5. Nandini’s female relatives especially Bua would still be doing “ungli” in her life. She might be attempting every way to may her fight with her daughter and son.

What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments sections, if you can think something more interesting about their characters.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!