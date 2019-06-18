Bigg Boss 12’s Jasleen Matharu Lodges A Police Complaint Against Deepak Mathur Over A Derogatory Video

Bigg Boss 12 as the other seasons of the show invited many controversies throughout its run. But even after the show coming to an end, this Salman Khan show is still making some very attractive headlines. Now, the news is that its ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu has filed a police complaint against another contestant Deepak Mathur.

All of this started when Deepak created a video in which he asks a kid that what would we do in Bigg Boss’ house. To which the kid replies that he would love to have some fun and go into the swimming pool with Jasleen Matharu. It was funny for Deepak but Jasleen was spammed with unwanted comments.

This is not the first time when they both are part of a fight; even during the show, we saw many instances when they both have disagreed with things. Jasleen has now lodged a complaint against Deepak for the video.

Deepak has posted an apology video online with the caption, “M sorry to everyone jisko v hmne hurt kiya h hm ek sadharan se insan h na aisa sochte h naa jhol jhaal me rhte h aur ldkiyo ki dilse izzat krte h aur aapki v krte hai @jasleenmatharu To aapko agr bura feel hua mere uss funny video se to Extremely sorry”. Time will tell where this matter ends.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!