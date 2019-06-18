Sunny Deol On Darr Controversy With Shah Rukh Khan & Yash Chopra: “Baat Karne Ki Baat Hi Nahi Hai”  

Sunny Deol’s tiff with Shah Rukh Khan & Yash Copra on the sets of Darr goes back to 1993 but fans still wonder what exactly happened that led to the former not being in conversations with SRK for 16 long years! In a recent interview, Sunny opened all about it when he said “I guess, they must be scared because they were wrong.” Now the actor has got into details explaining the entire tiff.

Sunny appeared in the recent episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat, where he was asked what happened that they both stopped talking to each other. The actor started with, “I was doing a scene in the film where Shah Rukh stabs me. I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film, my character is an expert, I am very fit, then how can this boy (Shah Rukh’s character in the film) beat me easily. He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando.

Since Yash ji was old, I respected him and couldn’t say anything. I put my hands inside my pocket as I was very angry. Soon, out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands,” he revealed.

When asked if it was true that he hadn’t spoken to Shah for 16 years, he said, “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat hi nahi hai.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!