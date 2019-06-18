Shilpa Shetty is a hot mommy and one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Her social media is always flooded with classic yogic poses, giving a brand to healthy living and lifestyle. With International Yoga Day, being just around the corner the ‘Yogini’ inspired us with her sexy yoga asanas at a recent event where she had gone.

For the occasion, Shilpa wore a pink sleeveless t-shirt with ‘Never give up’ written over it and paired it up with floral print yoga pants. While she kept her makeup basic and minimum, she chose to tie her hair neatly in a half bun. her pictures from the event made way to the Internet and became viral in an instant. Take a look:

Earlier talking about Yoga with News18 she said, “Yoga has changed my life. I have never planned my life. I just go with the flow. My relation with yoga is on a whole different level. It’s very spiritual. If you want to change your lifestyle with yoga, then it should be kept away from politics.”

On the work front, Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 1993’s Baazigar. She then went on to work in hit films like Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, Gambler and Dhadkan. She has made special appearances in movies like Om Shanti Om and Dostana and went to be part of several reality TV shows.

