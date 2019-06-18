Chris Hemsworth Shares How He Feels After Opening Up About Anxiety Issues

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth says he feels more comfortable about showing his real self to the world now, and that is what propelled him to open up about his anxiety woes.

“I think the more comfortable I got just doing press in general over the years and interviews…You feel more comfortable about showing a bit more of yourself,” Hemsworth told IANS when asked about his decision to open up about his anxiety issues.

“But for me, it was a part of the journey and being able to talk about what I have learnt. I remember when I started acting, hearing Anthony Hopkins in an interview saying that he thinks that each job will be his last… I found great comfort in that. I was like, maybe there is something which brings anxiety and (is) just part of the process,” he added.

Earlier this year, in an interview to an international magazine, the Thor star admitted that he has had his struggles with anxiety, saying “this is the truth to how I’m feeling and who I am, and I’m as vulnerable as anyone else”.

In an interview to IANS while promoting his Sony Pictures’ project Men in Black: International here, the actor opened up about his decision, and said he wants to use anxiety as a motivator instead of looking at it as a threat.

“(I started) Questioning it all…and allowed it to be motivator instead of something that can threaten you and hold you back,” he added.

After blockbuster success as an Avenger in “Avengers: Endgame“, the actor is back on the silver screen. This time as a MIB agent in Men In Black: International, which was released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India on June 14.

The film takes forward the story of the Men In Black franchise which first came out in 1997 with actors Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the lead.

On the film, he said: “My initial reaction was ‘How can I re-do it’. It is a little bit daunting to sort of (recreate) something which is beloved…But we weren’t remaking it. It is continuation.”

