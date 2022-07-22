Oppenheimer’s first-ever trailer was released, sadly not online, but during the screening of Jordan Peele’s Nope. The much-awaited Christopher Noland directorial is set to release on 21 July 2023. Though fans have to wait for a whole year, those who are going to watch Jordan Peele’s new movie will get to see a trailer of the biopic.

The movie, as the name suggests, is based on the “father of the atomic bomb.” Cillian Murphy, who has collaborated with Nolan quite a few times previously, will be seen in the titular role. It also has an ensemble cast that includes Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and more.

Those fans who got to watch the trailer took to Twitter to react to it, and it makes us more eager for it to drop online soon. “I saw the Oppenheimer trailer and delighted Nolan’s seemingly made another World War II movie into a surreal-horror period epic about man’s complex and contradictory relationship to machines of war. The score, B&W photography, and blazing imagery are stunning and terrifying,” said one user.

“Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer teaser trailer just played right before my 4pm IMAX showing of NOPE. I have no words to describe how incredibly mind-blowing it looks. The black & white IMAX footage looks astounding. One of his best teaser trailers. Round 2 of NOPE. Here we go,” wrote another.

Check out more reactions here:

just went to a premiere and NOPE and there was an OPPENHEIMER at teaser trailer before it and dude it was SO SICK I CANNOT WAIT #Oppenheimer #ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/FGLcEJWE4D — nic (@itsnicclarke) July 21, 2022

Oppenheimer trailer was brief but cool. I was admittedly a little surprised by Nolan’s use of Fabolous’ B.O.M.B.S. but Travis Scott changed him. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) July 22, 2022

I got emotional watching the Oppenheimer trailer — sam 💟 (@saamross) July 22, 2022

The Oppenheimer trailer before “Nope” scared me ngl — LA DOÑA GARCIA🇯🇵🇲🇽 (@Won3r_Mari) July 22, 2022

However, there was one user who wrote that they would rather watch Margot Robbie’s Barbie over the Cillian Murphy starrer. For the unversed, the two most-hyped 2023 Hollywood films will be clashing with each other as they are releasing on the same date.

Well, the Oppenheimer trailer I just saw confirmed that I’m seeing Barbie opening day pic.twitter.com/QbBduQIQhj — Film Poser™️ Juan (@LeadingMojicans) July 21, 2022

Besides the trailer, an official post of Oppenheimer has also been released. The gritty artwork shows the devastating effect of the atomic bomb. Check it out here:

