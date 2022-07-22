Oppenheimer's First Trailer Released At 'Nope' Screenings In Theatres
Oppenheimer’s Trailer Released At ‘Nope’ Screenings(Pic Credit: Poster)

Oppenheimer’s first-ever trailer was released, sadly not online, but during the screening of Jordan Peele’s Nope. The much-awaited Christopher Noland directorial is set to release on 21 July 2023. Though fans have to wait for a whole year, those who are going to watch Jordan Peele’s new movie will get to see a trailer of the biopic.

Advertisement

The movie, as the name suggests, is based on the “father of the atomic bomb.” Cillian Murphy, who has collaborated with Nolan quite a few times previously, will be seen in the titular role. It also has an ensemble cast that includes Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and more.

Advertisement

Those fans who got to watch the trailer took to Twitter to react to it, and it makes us more eager for it to drop online soon. “I saw the Oppenheimer trailer and delighted Nolan’s seemingly made another World War II movie into a surreal-horror period epic about man’s complex and contradictory relationship to machines of war. The score, B&W photography, and blazing imagery are stunning and terrifying,” said one user.

“Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer teaser trailer just played right before my 4pm IMAX showing of NOPE. I have no words to describe how incredibly mind-blowing it looks. The black & white IMAX footage looks astounding. One of his best teaser trailers. Round 2 of NOPE. Here we go,” wrote another.

Check out more reactions here:

However, there was one user who wrote that they would rather watch Margot Robbie’s Barbie over the Cillian Murphy starrer. For the unversed, the two most-hyped 2023 Hollywood films will be clashing with each other as they are releasing on the same date.

Besides the trailer, an official post of Oppenheimer has also been released. The gritty artwork shows the devastating effect of the atomic bomb. Check it out here:

Must Read: Amber Heard Officially Appeals The Johnny Depp Case Verdict, Says “We Realize Today’s Filing Will Ignite The Twitter Bonfires”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out