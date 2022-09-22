Brahmastra has been grabbing headlines and how! Ever since the film hit the screens on September 9 it has not only taken the box office storm but also the theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead it also saw Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in cameo roles. That apart it also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The film has crossed the 350 crore mark worldwide and so far the film has collected 225-225.80 crore in all languages. The film received a mixed response from fans and critics.

Advertisement

While a lot continues to be said and written about Brahmastra but did you know Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t charged any money to star in the film? Yes, you heard that right. After the release of the film, the leading cast along with director Ayan Mukerji has been on the promotions. During their one of the latest interviews, the director made an exciting revelation about RK.

Ranbir Kapoor’s one of fan clubs posted a clip from an interview where Ayan Mukerji is heard speaking about the lead actor’s fees for the film. Ayan revealed that he didn’t take even a single penny for the making of Brahmastra. He even added that the film would not have been possible without the actor.

“Yeh film hamari bohut hi zid aur personal sacrifices se bani hai. So yes, yeh sach hai ki jo Ranbir ki price as a star, actor it is on a film, he did not take anything for the making of Brahmastra. Aur main manta hoon ke iske baigaar hum yeh film ko bana nahi paate. It is a very very big thing kyuki it would not have been possible,” Ayan Mukerji is heard saying in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

We recently told you that Shah Rukh Khan, who plays scientist Mohan Bhargav in Brahmastra completed his shooting in 10 days.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Practised With Real Guns For ‘Vikram Vedha’ To Understand The Drill & Directors Say “We Were Astounded”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram