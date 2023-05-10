Amber Heard might have moved to Madrid and gone MIA after losing her trial against her former husband Johnny Depp, but she was, is and will always be a stunner. Heard allegedly has the perfect face symmetry as per scientists. We don’t know about science but she definitely is a beautiful sight for sore eyes. Going through social media, we came across this sultry picture of Amber from a few years ago, and it had our hearts beat raised as we struggle in the scorching heat of the summer.

Amber is all set to make her screen appearance in Aquaman 2 despite all the backlash she faced online. Fans of Depp allegedly wanted her out of the film. There have been several reports that the actress has quit Hollywood and moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amber Heard and her photoshoots are a delightful treat for the fans. She knows how to flaunt that well-toned body of hers. The throwback picture was shared by a fan account on Instagram called queen_amberr_heard. The account posted the picture in 2021. The monochrome image shows her in all of her glory, wearing a black bodysuit.

The extremely risque and backless bodysuit flashes her side b**bs and b*tt cheeks as she looked down in the frame. Since the picture is in black and white, it is hard to make out the colours on her face. However, Amber Heard flaunted flawless base makeup with well-moisturised lips and properly groomed eyebrows.

The Aquaman actress sported short manicured nails, but what made the entire look s*xier was her hairstyle. The unruly and messy hair added extra oomph to the entire look. Her mid-parted medium-length hair frames her face without blocking the view.

Take a look at the throwback picture of Heard here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@queen_amberr_heard)

Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and for more such Fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Once Put Her Curvaceous Figure On Display In A White High-Cut Monokini, Barely Covering Her Busty Cleav*ge & Toned A*s, Giving Quite A Peek Of Her Side B**b & N*pples!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News