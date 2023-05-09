Korea’s K-Pop girl band, BLACKPINK, is one of the top music groups in the world currently and rightly deserves all the love they are getting. Known for hits like Pink Venom, How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, Boombayah and more, the group has a combined net worth of $62 million, but how much are Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie’s individual net worth.

There are millions of BLINKS – the group’s fans, worldwide- which is visible in the members’ Instagram following. Their Insta following is insane, with Lisa leading the list with 93.3 million followers, followed by Jennie- 78.4 million, Jisoo – 72.3 million and Rosé -71.3 million. But do they rank the same when it comes to net worth? Scroll below to know. PS: The #1 richest member’s net worth is double that of #4.

Want to know the net worth of each BLACKPINK member? If the answer is yes – scroll down cause we have the number and their sources of income – as per South China Morning Post and Otakusmart.

Jennie – $10 million

Despite coming from a wealthy background (her mother is reportedly a major shareholder and Director of CJ E&M – one of South Korea’s biggest entertainment companies, and her father owns a hospital), BLACKPINK’s Jennie believes in making her own fortune. The singer-rapper started working when she was 14 and was the band’s first member to go solo with ‘Solo’ in 2018. The track surpassed 300 million views on Spotify in July 2021 and 800 million views on YouTube in March.

Born Jennie Kim, the K-Pop artist, reportedly has a net worth of $10 million thanks to her music career and brand endorsements. She also has plenty of high-profile endorsements. The ‘Solo’ singer – known as the ‘Human Chanel’, is also the face of Calvin Klein, Korean luxury beauty Hera, Samsung Galaxy and Lotte Confectionery. With an estimated cost of up to US$800,000 per contract, Jennie must have raked in millions from these deals. Jennie was recently seen on the MET Gala 2023 red carpet too!

Lisa – $14 million

Born Lalisa Manoban, the Thai rapper was discovered by YG Entertainment and brought to Korea to debut with BLACKPINK. The group’s youngest member, Lisa released her debut solo single album – ‘Lalisa’, which earned her a Guinness World Record – it became YouTube’s most-viewed music video within 24 hours of its release with 74 million views. She is also the most-streamed album by a K-pop artist in Spotify history, with 573 million streams.

As per reports, Lisa’s net worth of $14 million is a result of her huge success in music, as well as her appearance on TV shows like Real Man 300 & Youth With You and brand endorsements. She’s worked with global brands such as Celine, Prada, Bulgari, MAC, and Thailand’s largest mobile phone operator AIS. According to Korean media, her fees are estimated to be at least US$300,000 per show and US$600,000 per endorsement. Reportedly, Lisa earns up to US$200,000 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Rosé – $18 million

Born Roseanne Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Rosé is the second wealthiest BLACKPINK member with a net worth of $18 million. Besides treating her fans with music as a group, the singer released her solo album ‘R’ in 2021 and got her two mentions in the Guinness World Records – the first being for ‘On The Ground’ which made her the first Korean solo artist with “most YouTube views within 24 hours” and the other as the first Korean artist to rank in the first place as a solo artist and as a group on Billboard’s Global 200 Chart.

Rosé is a global icon and became the global brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) in 2020. She also endorses other brands, including the Korean cosmetics brand Kiss Me and Perfect World Mobile.

Jisoo – $20 million

Jisoo Kim is the oldest BLACKPINK member and the richest of the four. Besides making fans fall in love with her voice and dance as part of the K-Pop girl’s group, Jisoo made her solo music debut with the single album Me in March 2023 as she was busy with acting projects. While she earns a lot from her music and brand endorsements, acting seems pretty profitable, too, as she’s the wealthiest Blackpink member with a net worth of $20 million. Her acting jobs include cameos in series like The Producers (2015) and Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and her first lead role in Snowdrop.

Jisoo has appeared in advertisements for brands like LG, Nikon and Samsonite. She is also the ambassador for Dior Beauty (since 2019) and has deals with Cartier and Kiss Me.

Who is your favourite BLACKPINK member? Let us know in the comments.

