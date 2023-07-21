It has become a piece of regular news for the fans regarding the new achievements of the South Korean boy band BTS. The musical group’s members are currently focusing on their individual careers and undoubtedly thriving. But, this was not the case when the group debuted in 2013, and they worked extremely hard to reach the pinnacle of success where they are currently. The band’s maknae, Jungkook, recently revealed how he used to torture himself for making a mistake but has moved past that phase.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook, was just 15 when he debuted as a BTS member a decade ago. After working on the band’s music for years, JK recently released his official debut single, Seven, featuring Latto.

As Jungkook’s new track is breaking new records and topping various charts, the singer is looking back at his journey. During his recent interview with Weverse magazine, the 25-year-old talked about how he does not like to restrict himself on stage and always does some new things. He added on striving to be a “giant pop star.”

Jungkook said, “I only have one big goal, and it’s to be a giant pop star. I’m not thinking about what the next concept I pursue is going to be or anything. Seven wasn’t something I planned in advance, either. Producer Bang Si-hyuk just played it for me, and it was so good, I said, ‘Oh, I definitely have to do this one.” When he was told that he is already a big pop star, JK disagreed, saying that he does not look at his fame in that way and his goal is to be even better.

Talking about his past, the K-Pop idol revealed that he was never content with his work, and there were times when he even tortured himself for making mistakes. The Left and Right singer said, “I’m a lot different about that now than I used to be. In the past, if I made a mistake, I felt weighed down by that moment and tortured myself with it.” As his way of treating himself has changed, Jungkook added, “But now if I do something wrong, I just tell myself to do better and keep practising. I started to keep things nice and simple. If you mess up, you just accept it and say, ‘I make mistakes too’. That’s why I keep trying to do a good job.”

BTS also have RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga.

