BLACKPINK is roaring high in the K-pop industry in South Korea and breaking records every now and then. The girl band consists of four members, including Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose. And since 2016, they have been ruling over their fans’ hearts, who call themselves BLINKs. The team is managed by a South Korean label, YG Entertainment, and while the members are acquiring all the accolades, it seems YG Entertainment has been quite unprofessional with Lisa. Here’s what we know.

Lisa is one of the popular BLACKPINK members who is not only known for her musical ability and dancing skills but also for being the brand ambassador for Bulgari and CELINE. However, now reports have been rife that she has missed a few projects because of her label. Scroll ahead to read on.

Apart from group albums, Lisa broke the internet with her debut solo, LALISA and created massive records. Now, as per reports stated in this YouTube video shared by ‘KKRUSHK’, YG Entertainment is accused of being unprofessional during Lisa’s projects. There have been a few difficulties during BLACKPINK Lisa’s contract renewal, and cases of YG’s mistreatment have been brought up.

For example, Chinese mobile phone brand VIVO accused YG Entertainment of missing deadlines and sending Lisa’s pictures late and Thai mobile network provider AIS revealed that YG didn’t allow her to appear at one of their red-carpet events. Check out the video clip here:

On social media, #YGLetLisaDoHerWork has been trended all over the week when Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin declared that YG didn’t allow her to attend the spring/summer 2022 show, being the global ambassador of the brand.

Babin’s Instagram post could be read as, “Lisa is in Paris but unfortunately due to Covid her agency doesn’t want her to participate in events. Pity as we have an incredible Bulgari event tomorrow in Milan and she won’t attend,” and for this Lisa couldn’t attend the campaign shoot alongside Zendaya, Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti.

Now, fans have been slamming the label YG Entertainment ever since the video went viral. One wrote, “Lisa deserves better than this.”

Another one commented, “I hope that the members find a better company and they can stay together as Blackpink! YG doesn’t treat them the way they deserve!”

One of the BLINKs commented, “I think she will resign when she is treated better. i think she deserves more.”

Another fan penned, “u know it’s true when even brands start complaining I mean they are not lilies, right? yg mistreats Lisa and biased towards others.”

Well, what are your thoughts? Do you think Lisa will leave YG Entertainment for good? Let us know.

