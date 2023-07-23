Looks like Harry Styles is getting close to his new rumoured girlfriend, Taylor Russell as the latter was spotted in the final concert of the Harry Styles’ Love On Tour in Italy. A picture of the Canadian actress is breaking the Internet where she can be seen in attendance enjoying the final gig of Styles’ tour. It is also being reported that the two have been spending some quality time together.

Taylor Russell, for the unversed, earlier dated Timothee Chalamet and, on multiple occasions, faced the heat from the loyal fans of the actor. After spotting Russell at Harry Styles’ concert in Italy, social media users commented that hope the actress won’t face the trolls again and warned the crooner to take care of her.

As per a Reddit post, Taylor Russell made it to the final concert of Harry Styles’ Love On Tour. The duo has sparked romance rumours and if the sources are to be believed, the former One Direction member and the Canadian actress have been spending a lot of time together and she is reportedly a huge fan of his music. Prior to Russell’s latest appearance, she was last papped in Vienna before the concert and was apparently with Styles. The two were spotted sightseeing near the Plague Column. It was also reported that Styles and Russell also enjoyed their time in Barcelona.

Take a look at Taylor Russell attending Harry Styles’ concert:

Harry's friends (Jeffrey, Glenne, Tommy, Tom, Xander, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Taylor Russell, Kid Harpoon, Jenny, James Corden, Laurence, Tyler) moved by Harry's speech 🥹#LoveOnTourReggioEmilia

pic.twitter.com/mXeuTxRHB0 — HSNews (@HS_News_) July 23, 2023

Social media users were quick to comment on Taylor Russell being spotted at Harry Styles’ concert. One user stated, “I’m hoping everyone treats her with respect !! Taylor get behind me girl!” Another shared, “I wish her luck, Harry be a good boy.”

The next one commented, “Just hope his deranged stan’s leave her alone. She’s dealt with enough from the racist T*mothee stan’s.” A person added, “I am truly concerned for her because the Timothee stans were awful, but if this turns out to be something, this is going to be somehow even worse.”

One user shared, “They’re so weird constantly obsessing over her every move and saying hateful and nasty things. Truly pathetic and miserable people.” And, one added, “The first time I saw her in Waves she blew me away. I hope she and Harry can have a healthy relationship in spite of the inevitable scrutiny.”

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were also clicked a few days ago, leaving the White Cube art gallery in London, appearing happy and comfortable in each other’s company. Russell was all smiles during their outing as they headed towards a black sedan parked across from the entrance.

