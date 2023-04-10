What if global pop star Justin Bieber join hands with the immensely popular K-pop squad BTS? Well, the dream of many fans might come true after Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun shared multiple new pictures of him with BTS member Jungkook.

For the uninitiated, K-pop crooner Jungkook was recently in Los Angeles and he apparently recorded a new verse. But was it for a Justin Bieber song? Read on to find out.

An Instagram photo shared by Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun sees Jungkook posing in the studio with his friends along with Braun. The other pictures showed South Korean lyricist Bang Si-Hyuk with the rest of the team. Scooter Braun dropping a subtle hint on social media with the caption wrote, “It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one” while tagging all present in the studio. BTS member Jungkook, in the latest pics, was clicked donning a white T-shirt along with a denim jacket, grey pants and white sneakers. If this was not enough, Bang Si-Hyuk too shared a picture with Jungkook and Andrew Watt on his Instagram. With various pictures surfacing from LA sans Justin Bieber, BTS Army thronged to the comments section seemingly convinced that this is all for a collaboration between Justin Bieber and Jungkook.

Reacting to the latest pictures, a BTS fan wrote, “Justin Bieber ft Jungkook when??????” Another comment read, “It better be with JB.” Whereas, one user stated, “Jungkook x Justin Bieber?????!!!!!!! We’re all rooting for Jungkook ft Justin get up.”

One user added, “History is about to be made” as, another mentioned, “WE’RE ALLLL ROOTING FOR JUNGKOOK FT JUSTIN GET UP.” An individual shared, “We are so excited!! We love you Jungkook. He will make history.”

A BTS fan posted, “Jungkook x Justin Bieber in the bag lets go.” One user stated, “I am so proud of Jungkook and I always knew this big moment was going to come. Whatever it can be; a song, a collab, or the full album, whatever it is.”

