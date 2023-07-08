Brad Pitt is one of the most handsome actors worldwide, and can you even believe he’s over 59? He still looks 30 and is among the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Haha! On to the series of new events, Brad’s viral video of transitioning from 1990 to 2023 is going viral on social media where he’s ageing backwards like Benjamin Button and man, oh man, is he a vampire or what? His fans also think he might be one, LOL. Scroll below to watch the video.

Brad enjoys a massive fan following among his fans, and while the actor doesn’t have his official handle on Instagram, he has fan pages dedicated to him that keep track of his daily activities. The actor, previously married to Angelina Jolie, is currently single and reportedly dating Ines de Ramon.

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram handle and shared a video of Brad Pitt transitioning from 1990 to 2023, looking handsome as ever. Remember his film, ‘The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button’? The actor proves the film to be accurate and is ageing backwards beautifully!

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Brad Pitt’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “I think this guy may actually be a vampire! 😂”

Another user commented, “He’s like fine wine 🍷 😍”

A third commented, “If aging like fine wine was a person 😍❤️”

A fourth commented, “He will always b gorgeous no matter how old he gets 🙌🙌🔥🙌”

What do you think, Brad Pitt ageing backwards, making Benjamin Button happy in a parallel universe? Tell us in the space below.

