The cultural crossovers are always beautiful, and they churn out happy things in abundance. India is a land of diversity, and there is no way that a visitor will walk away without capturing the aesthetics of it in his heart. Many Hollywood stars have pretty often gone on record to talk about their tours to India how fascinating they were. One such is also Brad Pitt.

You heard that right. It hasn’t been just one trip and over for Brad Pitt, who is fond of Varanasi. The actor has time and again came back to the country for various reasons. The actor to shoot for his Oscar-winning film and that happened in the land of Ganges. Later talking about the same he had expressed how he was fascinated by the landscape and enthralled by its beauty. Below is all you need to know and also what Brad exactly has to say.

Brad Pitt was in India with then-wife Angelina Jolie to shoot for David Fincher’s Oscar-winning film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The actor was shooting for the sequence in which the lead travels across the globe, and Varanasi was one of the spots. The portion in India was shot by Tarsem Singh.

It was in 2012 as per Hindustan Times, when Brad Pitt decided to talk about his quick visit to the country. He fondly exclaimed that there is no place like India and it is so diverse. He also spoke about how Varanasi seemed staggering to him and the city just spills into the Ganges.

Brad Pitt said, “On my last visit, I got to see a lot of India. There is no place like it. And it’s so diverse — both the South and the North, that one cannot get to see all of it in a couple of weeks. But I found Varanasi absolutely staggering. I have never seen anything like it before. The city just spills into the river Ganges. It’s a holy place where people go to die. It’s really, really extraordinary!”

In another interview, talking to the same portal about his 2006 visit, Brad had said, “I’ve never seen a country like India; it was an extraordinary trip. And we absolutely loved Deepavali, the Indian festival of lights.”

