Jawan is all set to create a riot at the Indian box office when it arrives on 7th September. Fan shows are being arranged at several locations, and even the neutral audience is berserk to watch Shah Rukh Khan again on the big screen. With the craze all around, the film is aiming to be among the biggest Indian openers ever. Let’s take a look at the complete list!

After the debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan returned with a bang and his Pathaan proved he’s King Khan of Bollywood. The film broke almost every pre-existing record and now, the upcoming Atlee directorial too is expected to bring in some mind-blowing figures. Now, one thing is sure: Pathaan’s opening day of 57 crores is set to be history.

For the unversed, Pathaan currently holds the 7th spot in the list of highest Indian openers at the Indian box office (net collection). So, for Jawan, the entry in the top 10 list is confirmed. But that’s not all! The film also has a high chance of going past Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers at the Indian box office:

RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Adipurush – 89 crores Saaho – 88 crores 2.0 – 63 crores Pathaan – 57 crores War – 53.35 crores Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 52.50 crores Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores

While 2.0 seems an easy target, Jawan will need a strong walk-in number to beat Saaho‘s 88 crores and enter the top 5 list. Let’s see what unfolds on 7th September!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

