Allu Arjun, often called “Stylish Star,” is a leading Telugu actor famous for his charismatic on-screen presence and versatile acting skills. He enjoys a massive fan following in the South film industry, and fans love him for his humility. But did you know that his fans were hurt when Nayanthara apparently insulted him in public?

The actress is one of the well-known stars in the South film industry. She is often hailed as the “Lady Superstar” for her exceptional talent and the wide range of roles she has portrayed over the years. She even made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2016, during the SIIMA awards, Allu Arjun was honored to present the ‘Best Actress’ award to Nayanthara for her exceptional performance in the film ‘Naanum Rowdy’. While accepting the award, Nayanthara expressed her gratitude and surprised Allu Arjun’s fans by mentioning that she wished to receive the award from director Vignesh Shivan.

Take a look at the video below:

A user commented, “I like how there are more dislikes than likes- it shows our respect towards Allu Arjun 😤✊🏻💪🏻❤️ strong ya stylish star ❤” while another user wrote, “She didn’t have the basic hospitality to receive the award, but at the same time I see Allu Arjun rising a step higher in hospitality. Wise man.”

A third user wrote, “I lost all d respect on nayanthara after seeing this😒😒….Allu Arjun is so genuine….He was having a smile on his face till d end of her speech😍😍” Another user commented, “Allu is thorough gentleman, his silence and composure was the best reply for this barbaric act by that lady. Unfortunately Nayan, you wont persist here for long, hardly 5 years from now you can sit back and cherish your good and bad deeds.”

Allu Arjun graciously accepted Nayanthara’s request, even though it elicited laughter from the audience, much to the chagrin of his devoted fans. While some of his fans viewed it as a slight against the actor, Allu Arjun took it in stride, sporting a smile throughout the moment. Following the resounding success of ‘Pushpa‘, the actor’s popularity has soared, and he has reportedly commanded a staggering fee of Rs 60 crore for the film and its sequel.

Must Read: Leo Cast Salary Revealed! Thalapathy Vijay Takes Home 1400% More Than Sanjay Dutt As He Bagged 8 Crores For The Film, Here’s How Much Rest Of The Cast Earned

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News