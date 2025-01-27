Dune 2 has officially fallen out of the top five grossers list of 2024, and it is all because of Wicked. Ariana Grande has bested Timothee Chalamet at the worldwide box office. The musical fantasy has surpassed Dune: Part Two with its tenth-weekend haul overseas. The movie was made on a reported budget of $150 million. Keep scrolling for more.

Dune: Part Two was directed by Denis Villeneuve and is the direct sequel to his 2021 hit Dune. Timothee, Zendaya, and Rebecca Fergusen reprised their roles from the first film with new cast members, including Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. It was the first blockbuster of last year, which collected $282.14 million in the US and $714.64 million worldwide.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film Wicked is already available on digital platforms, and due to that, it has been affected at the US box office. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie grossed a modest $530K on the 10th three-day weekend, experiencing a dip of 32.4% from last weekend despite losing another -221 theatres on Friday. It has hit a $468.8 million cume in the United States. It is now eyeing a $473 million to $477 million run in North America, on par with Frozen 2′ $477 million.

Wicked will be released in Japan in March, but it has surpassed Dune 2 without any boost before that only. The musical fantasy has collected $248.2 million so far at the international box office, accumulating that sum across 80 markets. Adding that to the astonishing $468.8 million domestic cume, it has reached the $717 million global cume, thus beating Dune 2’s $714.64 million global haul to become the 5th highest-grossing film of 2024.

The musical fantasy is eyeing a $750 million run at the worldwide box office. It could even go higher depending on how well the movie performs in Japan. Wicked was released in theatres in November last year and is also available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

