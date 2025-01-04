Lily-Rose Depp, the rising star of Hollywood, recently reflected on how her father Johnny Depp’s portrayal in Edward Scissorhands left an emotional mark on her childhood.

Far from being frightened by the character’s unusual appearance, it was the cruelty he endured on screen that deeply upset her. The experience, though unsettling, underscored the power of storytelling—a lesson that continues to shape her blossoming career.

Lily-Rose Opens About Growing Up with Her Father’s Movies

The youngster, who posed braless on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, shed light on the relationship she shares with her father.

“Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatized by it (Scissorhands). Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset,” she said. “We’re very different actors, but of course you’re the product of your environment, and it’s a world I’ve always been very interested in.”

At 25, Lily-Rose is winning rave reviews for her role in the hauntingly stylish Nosferatu, with critics hailing her as the film’s “dark heart” and praising her transformative performance.

Fans have joined the chorus, calling her work “ethereal” and even speculating about future Oscar nods.

This newfound acclaim solidifies her place as a serious actor carving out her own identity, apart from the shadows of her famous parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

Lily-Rose Depp is Determined to Maintain Privacy Despite the Fame

Despite her growing fame, Lily-Rose values privacy. For her, the magic of acting lies in the audience believing the character, not the person behind it.

“‘People are interested in things that they shouldn’t necessarily be interested in,” the Idol actress told Entertainment Tonight. “And the job of an actor is to go into a character, melt into it and make the audience believe you are this character. In order to do that, it’s important to protect a sense of anonymity – they’re not supposed to get to know ‘you’ that well, because you want them to believe you as other characters.”

