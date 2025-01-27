The action thriller Flight Risk landed within its projected range at the box office in North America in its debut weekend. Mel Gibson directed the movie, which features Mark Wahlberg in the lead role. It has beaten Mufasa: The Lion King to take the top spot. However, the film received negative reviews from critics, and from here, people’s word of mouth will hugely impact things. Scroll below for the deets.

It was directed by Mel Gibson, an established actor who is known for his action hero roles, especially his role in the first three Mad Max films, where he played Max Rockatansky. Gibson directed Braveheart and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing, and Best Makeup.

Meanwhile, Flight Risk was projected to earn between $10 million and $13 million. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie has landed in the projected range, collecting $12 million on its three-day opening weekend. It has collected more than Expend4bles’ $8 million and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s $8.9 million debut.

The movie, however, stayed below John Wick’s $14.4 million and Den of Thieves 2‘s $15 million. Mark Wahlberg’s movie collected a decent $4.4 million on its Friday opening day, including $950K from the Thursday previews. Flight Risk has an average CinemaScore rating, as the R-rated actioner has been awarded a C on the website.

Mark Wahlberg’s film has a reported budget of $25 million and has not been released internationally. It has a low 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, and the audience rating is an average of 63%. For the uninitiated, Flight Risk follows a pilot transporting an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar, and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Mel Gibson’s action thriller Flight Risk was released on January 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: A Complete Unknown North America Box Office: Timothee Chalamet’s Film Becomes #10 Musical Biopic To Cross This Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News