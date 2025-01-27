The award season has begun, and Timothee Chalamet’s performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown is gaining attention, as are its box office achievements. The movie has recently crossed a significant milestone at the box office in North America—it is the tenth musical biopic to cross this milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie, about the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, was made on a reported budget of $70 million and is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald. It has secured eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Timothee Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton, and Best Supporting Actress for Monica Barbaro.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Bob Dylan’s biopic, A Complete Unknown, collected a solid $3.1 million on 5th three-day weekend, just a -16.9% drop from last weekend despite losing 490 theatres on Friday. It has hit a $62.9 million cume in the United States. The Bob Dylan biopic is predicted to collect more than $65 million in the US. Despite all the competition, the film has become just the 10th musical biopic ever to cross the $60 million mark at the North American box office.

Timothee Chalamet’s biopic scored strong numbers at the international box office on its second weekend. The film has also been released in ten other markets. It has collected a solid $4.9 million this weekend, a hike of 63.3% from last weekend. A Complete Unknown has hit a $11.3 million international cume over just 12 markets. Adding the overseas cume to the film’s domestic gross, it has reached a $74.2 million worldwide cume. The movie has surpassed the global cume of Jersey Boys.

Jersey Boys is a musical drama released in 2014, directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, based on the 2004 Tony Award-winning jukebox musical of the same name. The 2014 movie collected $47.04 million in the US and $67.64 million worldwide. A Complete Unknown has surpassed Jersey Boys’ global cume as the 10th highest-grossing musical biopic of all time worldwide.

Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown was released in the theatres on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

