Since its U.S. theatrical debut on February 13, 2026, Emerald Fennell’s steamy romantic drama Wuthering Heights has been posting impressive numbers at the box office. Over the Valentine’s Day weekend (Feb 13-15), it topped the domestic charts with $32.8 million, outperforming Sony’s animated sports comedy GOAT, which earned $27.2 million after opening on the same day. The film added another $17.6 million from Monday through Friday, and the second weekend is still underway. At its current pace, the Emily Brontë adaptation is projected to collect between $15-18 million during the current three-day weekend.

Wuthering Heights: $50 Million Domestic Milestone & Break-Even Point

With steady weekday holds and a strong second-weekend start, Wuthering Heights has now crossed the $50 million domestic milestone. Combined with $75.4 million from overseas markets, the film’s worldwide total now stands at $125.8 million. The next key target is the $150 million global mark. Based on its reported $80 million production budget and the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, the film still needs roughly $74.2 million worldwide to reach its estimated $200 million theatrical break-even point.

Currently ranked as the highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo’s annual chart, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer is now closing in on the lifetime domestic earnings of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams’ cult romantic drama The Notebook (2004). Here’s how much more Wuthering Heights needs to earn domestically to outgross it.

Wuthering Heights vs. The Notebook – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two romantic dramas stack up at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $50.4 million

International: $75.4 million

Worldwide: $125.8 million

The Notebook – Box Office Summary

North America: $81.4 million

International: $37.1 million

Worldwide: $118.6 million

While Wuthering Heights has already surpassed The Notebook by about $7.2 million in worldwide earnings, it continues to trail at the North American box office. As of now, Emerald Fennell’s film is roughly $31 million behind the 2004 romantic classic domestically, meaning it will need to maintain solid weekday and weekend holds in the weeks ahead to close the gap.

If the film adds around $10 million more this weekend, the remaining domestic deficit would reduce to roughly $21 million, an achievable target if weekday holds remain steady. The final box office verdict should become clearer in the weeks ahead.

Wuthering Heights: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: I Can Only Imagine 2 North America Box Office: $1.8M Preview Haul Sets Up $7M–$10M Opening Expectation Amid Wuthering Heights vs GOAT Showdown

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News