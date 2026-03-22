Youth is turning out to be another pleasant surprise for Kollywood in 2026. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed really well so far and, before the end of the extended opening week, emerged as a success story at the Indian box office. Made on a low budget, it has already recovered over 90% of its budget through domestic earnings, and is now just a few lakhs away from securing a hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Youth earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Tamil romantic comedy entertainer earned 4.85 crore on the first Saturday, day 3. Compared to day 2’s 3.5 crore, it displayed a jump of 38.57%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 11.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 14.1 crore gross. Today, on day 4, the film might hit the 5 crore mark, thus concluding the 4-day extended opening weekend at around 16.95-17 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 3.6 crore

Day 2 – 3.5 crore

Day 3 – 4.85 crore

Total – 11.95 crore

All set to become a hit!

Youth was reportedly made at a budget of 6 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 11.95 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 5.95 crore. Calculated further, it equals 99.16% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

To become a clean hit, Youth must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 12 crore. So, the film needs only 5 lakh more to become a hit, and the feat will be accomplished today, on day 4. With this, it’ll become the fourth Tamil film of 2026 to achieve the feat after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, With Love, and Thaai Kizhavi.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 11.95 crore

ROI – 5.95 crore

ROI% – 99.16%

Verdict – Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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